TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.95.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 2.5%

TJX traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.07. 1,433,934 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,852. TJX Companies has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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