TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.10.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $156.71 and its 200-day moving average is $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

More TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.19 versus about $1.02 expected and revenue of $14.32 billion versus roughly $14.0 billion estimated, showing resilient demand at its off-price banners. TJX Reports Q1 FY27 Results

TJX beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.19 versus about $1.02 expected and revenue of $14.32 billion versus roughly $14.0 billion estimated, showing resilient demand at its off-price banners. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales rose 6%, pretax margin improved to 12.0%, and management said traffic remained strong across its retail banners, suggesting the company is taking share from more cautious shoppers. Reuters TJX raises annual sales, profit forecasts

Comparable sales rose 6%, pretax margin improved to 12.0%, and management said traffic remained strong across its retail banners, suggesting the company is taking share from more cautious shoppers. Positive Sentiment: TJX raised its FY27 outlook for comparable sales, pretax margin, EPS, and buybacks, increasing its share repurchase target to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which supports the stock’s bullish reaction. TJX Stock Is Rising. Why Investors Are Shrugging Off Cautious Guidance.

TJX raised its FY27 outlook for comparable sales, pretax margin, EPS, and buybacks, increasing its share repurchase target to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which supports the stock’s bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s second-quarter EPS outlook of $1.15-$1.17 is slightly below the consensus estimate, but investors appear to be focusing more on the strong quarter and upbeat full-year commentary than on the near-term caution.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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