TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Lowered to $222.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $222.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 22.79% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKO. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $228.00 price target on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.87.

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TKO Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TKO traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.80. 156,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.30 and a 200-day moving average of $199.06. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 0.60.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $1,751,239.07. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,151,734.19. The trade was a 11.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro bought 10,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,835.35. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 129,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,755.35. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and sold 28,696 shares worth $5,511,785. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TKO Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company's stock worth $1,060,106,000 after purchasing an additional 887,401 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,006,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,046,287,000 after buying an additional 42,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,185,769 shares of the company's stock worth $665,826,000 after buying an additional 1,128,749 shares in the last quarter. XN LP lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. XN LP now owns 2,866,943 shares of the company's stock worth $599,191,000 after buying an additional 169,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,373,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,008,000 after acquiring an additional 395,040 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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