TKO Group (TKO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect TKO Group to post earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $1.6151 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TKO Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TKO Group alerts: Sign Up

TKO Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of TKO Group stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.67. 72,588 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,229. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $152.29 and a 52-week high of $226.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.50 and a 200-day moving average of $198.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKO. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TKO Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $1,890,179.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 100,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,728.62. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $50,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,715.85. This represents a 71.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,440. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Amundi grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 338.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 4,722.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 127.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TKO Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TKO Group wasn't on the list.

While TKO Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here