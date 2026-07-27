TKO Group (TKO) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $1.5480 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. TKO Group's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TKO Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TKO Group Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE TKO opened at $180.73 on Monday. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $195.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.32.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.91%.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer acquired 2,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 10,805 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,625,093.95. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and have sold 28,696 shares valued at $5,511,785. Insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company's stock worth $1,060,106,000 after acquiring an additional 887,401 shares in the last quarter. XN LP raised its stake in TKO Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. XN LP now owns 2,866,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,191,000 after purchasing an additional 169,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TKO Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,373,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,008,000 after purchasing an additional 395,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TKO Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,326,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 635,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $222.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital set a $228.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on TKO Group from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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