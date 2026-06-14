Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.5625.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday.

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Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $146.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $168.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Toll Brothers's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Toll Brothers

Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,847.40. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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