Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.16% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.81.

Get Toll Brothers alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE TOL traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $133.97. 642,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average of $141.64. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $100.92 and a twelve month high of $168.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Toll Brothers's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,847.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $7,237,508.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,535,887.52. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Toll Brothers

Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toll Brothers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toll Brothers wasn't on the list.

While Toll Brothers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here