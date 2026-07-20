Tom Hinton Purchases 68 Shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE - Get Free Report) insider Tom Hinton acquired 68 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 per share, with a total value of £150.28.

Tom Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Tom Hinton purchased 72 shares of Kier Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 208 per share, with a total value of £149.76.

On Monday, May 18th, Tom Hinton acquired 77 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 per share, with a total value of £150.92.

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Kier Group Price Performance

Shares of Kier Group stock traded up GBX 1 on Monday, hitting GBX 222.80. 559,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,713. The stock has a market capitalization of £975.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Kier Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 178.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 253.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 260 target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kier Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 253.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kier Group

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK. Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK's leading infrastructure services and construction company. We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports' infrastructure and ports' businesses. Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors. Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

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