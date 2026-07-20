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Tom Hinton Purchases 68 Shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Kier Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Kier Group insider Tom Hinton bought 68 shares on July 17 at GBX 221 each, adding to earlier purchases of 72 shares in June and 77 shares in May.
  • Stock performance: Kier Group shares rose 1 pence to GBX 222.80, with the company valued at about £975.5 million. The stock has traded between GBX 178.60 and GBX 253.50 over the past 52 weeks.
  • Analyst sentiment: Berenberg kept a buy rating on Kier Group and set a GBX 260 target price. Overall, analysts tracked by MarketBeat also rate the stock a Buy with an average target of GBX 253.33.
  • Interested in Kier Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE - Get Free Report) insider Tom Hinton acquired 68 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 per share, with a total value of £150.28.

Tom Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 18th, Tom Hinton purchased 72 shares of Kier Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 208 per share, with a total value of £149.76.
  • On Monday, May 18th, Tom Hinton acquired 77 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 per share, with a total value of £150.92.

Kier Group Price Performance

Shares of Kier Group stock traded up GBX 1 on Monday, hitting GBX 222.80. 559,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,713. The stock has a market capitalization of £975.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Kier Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 178.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 253.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 260 target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kier Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 253.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kier Group

Kier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK. Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK's leading infrastructure services and construction company. We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports' infrastructure and ports' businesses. Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors. Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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