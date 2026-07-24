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Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Tootsie Roll Industries logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tootsie Roll Industries reported quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share on revenue of $151.94 million. The company also posted a net margin of 13.70% and return on equity of 10.77%.
  • The stock traded down to $37.74 on Friday, with a market cap of $2.84 billion. It remains well below its 52-week high of $45.06 and above its 52-week low of $34.44.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 1.0%. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a hold (C+) rating, and the stock’s consensus analyst rating is also Hold.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tootsie Roll Industries.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $151.94 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tootsie Roll Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tootsie Roll Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tootsie Roll Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 29,407.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company's stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based confectionery company best known for producing Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops. Headquartered in Chicago, the company manufactures a broad range of candy products, including fruit-flavored chews, gummies, mints and gum, under a portfolio of well-recognized brands. Its offerings are sold through mass-market retailers, convenience stores, specialty shops and vending channels.

The company traces its origins to 1896 when confectioner Leo Hirschfeld invented the Tootsie Roll in New York City.

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Earnings History for Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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