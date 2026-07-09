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Top Airline Stocks To Watch Today - July 9th

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
American Airlines Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted five airline-related stocks to watch today: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Joby Aviation, and Ryanair. The list was based on the highest dollar trading volume among airline stocks in recent days.
  • The article summarizes each company’s core business, from major network carriers like AAL, DAL, and UAL to newer air-mobility player Joby Aviation and low-cost international carrier Ryanair.
  • Joby Aviation stands out as the most different business model in the group, as it is developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft and an app-based aerial ridesharing service rather than a traditional airline.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Joby Aviation, and Ryanair are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger or cargo airlines. For stock market investors, they represent ownership in businesses whose performance is closely tied to travel demand, fuel costs, labor expenses, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Ryanair (RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RYAAY

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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