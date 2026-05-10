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Top Apparel Stocks Worth Watching - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
NIKE logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NIKE, TJX Companies, Ross Stores, Target, and lululemon were highlighted as the top apparel stocks to watch, based on recent trading activity and high dollar volume.
  • The article notes that these companies span different parts of the apparel and retail sector, including athletic wear, off-price retail, and general merchandise, giving investors varied ways to play consumer spending trends.
  • NIKE received extra attention in the roundup, with the article also linking to coverage about insider buying and concerns around its share price.
  • Interested in NIKE? Here are five stocks we like better.

NIKE, TJX Companies, Ross Stores, Target, and lululemon athletica are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, market, or sell clothing, footwear, and related fashion products. For stock market investors, they represent an opportunity to invest in businesses whose performance is tied to consumer spending, fashion trends, brand strength, and retail demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NIKE Right Now?

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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