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Top Blockchain Stocks To Consider - July 24th

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Core Scientific logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flagged seven blockchain-related stocks to watch on July 24, led by Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Globant, Figure Technology Solutions, Digi Power X, Nukkleus, and Mercurity Fintech. The list was based on companies with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Most of the highlighted companies are tied to crypto mining or blockchain infrastructure, with Core Scientific, Bitdeer, Digi Power X, and Mercurity Fintech focused on mining, hosting, or digital asset trading platforms. These businesses offer investors indirect exposure to blockchain and crypto markets.
  • Globant and Nukkleus broaden the theme beyond mining by offering blockchain-enabled software, enterprise technology, and fintech payment solutions. The article notes that blockchain stocks can be volatile and are influenced by regulation and broader market conditions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Globant, Figure Technology Solutions, Digi Power X, Nukkleus, and Mercurity Fintech are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use, or support blockchain technology, including cryptocurrency exchanges, mining firms, software providers, and financial institutions. For stock market investors, these stocks offer indirect exposure to the growth of blockchain and digital assets without requiring direct ownership of cryptocurrencies, though they can be highly volatile and influenced by regulatory and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Nukkleus (DFNS)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFNS

Mercurity Fintech (MFH)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFH

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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