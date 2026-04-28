Top Cannabis Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 28th

Tilray Brands, Akanda, and Canopy Growth are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities involve the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, distribution, cannabis-derived products, biotech research, and ancillary services (e.g., equipment, retail, or testing). For stock market investors, these equities are often characterized by high volatility and regulatory sensitivity, so performance can be strongly affected by changes in law, licensing, and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get Tilray Brands alerts: Sign Up

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Akanda (AKAN)

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKAN

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tilray Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tilray Brands wasn't on the list.

While Tilray Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here