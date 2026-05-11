Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider - May 11th

Digi Power X, Bitfarms, and Galaxy Digital are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business is directly involved with cryptocurrencies or the broader digital asset industry. This can include companies that mine crypto, operate exchanges, provide blockchain technology, or hold significant amounts of cryptocurrency on their balance sheets, making them a way for stock investors to gain exposure to the crypto market through the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

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Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Further Reading

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