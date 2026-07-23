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Top Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Walmart logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Walmart, GameStop, Pattern Group, GigaCloud Technology, ContextLogic, WM Technology, and PSQ were identified by MarketBeat as the seven ecommerce stocks to watch based on recent dollar trading volume.
  • The article highlights that these companies span different parts of ecommerce, from Walmart’s broad retail and marketplace operations to GameStop’s gaming merchandise platform and GigaCloud’s cross-border B2B marketplace for large parcel goods.
  • Several of the names focus on niche or emerging online markets, including WM Technology in cannabis ecommerce and PSQ’s online marketplace and consumer brands, showing the sector’s diversity beyond traditional retail.
  • Five stocks we like better than Walmart.

Walmart, GameStop, Pattern Group, GigaCloud Technology, ContextLogic, WM Technology, and PSQ are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose main business involves selling goods or services online, through websites, apps, or digital marketplaces. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to businesses whose growth and profits are tied to the expansion of online retail, digital payments, logistics, and internet-based commerce platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Pattern Group (PTRN)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTRN

GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCT

ContextLogic (WISH)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WISH

WM Technology (MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAPS

PSQ (PSQH)

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSQH

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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