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Top Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now - May 11th

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Walt Disney, Sea Ltd., and Verizon Communications were identified by MarketBeat’s stock screener as the top Entertainment stocks to watch, based on recent high dollar trading volume.
  • Disney stands out as a major entertainment operator with businesses spanning film, TV, streaming, sports, and theme parks through its Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences segments.
  • Sea Ltd. and Verizon also have entertainment exposure, with Sea focused on digital entertainment and online gaming, while Verizon offers communications and entertainment products and services through its consumer and business divisions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Walt Disney, SEA, and Verizon Communications are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies whose businesses focus on producing, distributing, or hosting leisure and media content, such as film studios, streaming platforms, theme parks, live events, gaming, and television networks. For stock market investors, the term refers to publicly traded companies in the entertainment industry that may offer growth tied to consumer spending, content demand, and audience trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Walt Disney Right Now?

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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