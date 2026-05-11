Top Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now - May 11th

Walt Disney, SEA, and Verizon Communications are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies whose businesses focus on producing, distributing, or hosting leisure and media content, such as film studios, streaming platforms, theme parks, live events, gaming, and television networks. For stock market investors, the term refers to publicly traded companies in the entertainment industry that may offer growth tied to consumer spending, content demand, and audience trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

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Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

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