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Top Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Mosaic logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags seven fertilizer stocks to watch: Mosaic (MOS), CF Industries (CF), Nutrien (NTR), CVR Energy (CVI), CVR Partners (UAN), ICL Group (ICL), and LSB Industries (LXU).
  • The fertilizer sector is cyclical and sensitive to commodity prices, weather, supply disruptions, and agricultural/environmental policy, so company performance closely tracks global crop demand and planting cycles.
  • These firms had the highest recent dollar trading volume among fertilizer stocks, and geopolitical events (for example, concerns around Hormuz) can quickly boost select names.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Mosaic, CF Industries, Nutrien, CVR Energy, CVR Partners, ICL Group, and Lsb Industries are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, distribute, or retail fertilizers and related agricultural inputs (e.g., nitrogen, phosphate, potash). Their performance gives investors exposure to global crop demand and planting cycles and is driven by commodity prices, weather, supply disruptions and agricultural or environmental policy, making the sector relatively cyclical and sensitive to geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVI

CVR Partners (UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAN

ICL Group (ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICL

Lsb Industries (LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LXU

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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