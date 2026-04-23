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Top Gold Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Freeport-McMoRan logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Newmont (NEM) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) as the top gold stocks to watch today, based on the highest dollar trading volume among gold stocks over the past several days.
  • Gold stocks offer leveraged exposure to moves in the gold price and can be used for diversification or as an inflation hedge, but they carry company-specific risks (operational, political and management) that can make their performance diverge from the metal’s spot price.
  • Company highlights: Freeport-McMoRan is a major miner with large copper and gold assets worldwide (e.g., Grasberg, Cerro Verde), Newmont is a global gold producer with operations across the Americas, Africa and Oceania, and Agnico Eagle operates mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico.
  • Five stocks we like better than Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Agnico Eagle Mines are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves gold — typically miners, explorers, developers, and firms that provide streaming or royalty financing. Investors use them to gain leveraged exposure to changes in the gold price and for diversification or inflation-hedge purposes, but they also carry company-specific risks (operational, political, and management) that can cause their performance to diverge from the metal’s spot price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Right Now?

Before you consider Freeport-McMoRan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freeport-McMoRan wasn't on the list.

While Freeport-McMoRan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

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