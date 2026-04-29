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Top Growth Stocks Worth Watching - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Ascendis Pharma A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five Growth stocks to watch: Ascendis Pharma (ASND), Prologis (PLD), Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Hamilton Lane (HLNE) and Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) were selected after posting the highest dollar trading volume among Growth stocks in recent days.
  • Diverse business exposure among the picks: ASND and TYRA are biotechs (ASND markets SKYTROFA for growth-hormone deficiency; TYRA focuses on FGFR-targeted precision medicines), PLD is a global logistics real-estate leader with roughly 1.2 billion sq ft of holdings, TDY supplies imaging sensors and semiconductors, and HLNE is a private-equity manager investing across stages and sectors.
  • Investment profile reminder: Growth stocks are expected to grow revenue and earnings faster than the market, typically reinvest profits instead of paying dividends, trade at higher multiples, and can be more volatile — suited for investors seeking capital appreciation over income.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, Prologis, Teledyne Technologies, Hamilton Lane, and Tyra Biosciences are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings faster than the overall market, with management typically reinvesting profits into expansion rather than paying dividends. They often trade at higher valuation multiples and can be more volatile, making them a choice for investors seeking capital appreciation rather than income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TYRA

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ascendis Pharma A/S Right Now?

Before you consider Ascendis Pharma A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ascendis Pharma A/S wasn't on the list.

While Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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