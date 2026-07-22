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Top Healthcare Stocks To Research - July 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights five healthcare stocks to watch today: Johnson & Johnson, Intuitive Surgical, UnitedHealth Group, Zhongchao, and McKesson. These names were screened for having the highest dollar trading volume among healthcare stocks in recent days.
  • The article emphasizes healthcare as a defensive sector because demand for medical services tends to stay relatively stable even in downturns. However, it notes that individual companies still face risks from regulation, drug approvals, and competition.
  • Each featured company operates in a different part of healthcare, from pharmaceuticals and medical devices to insurance, education, and drug distribution. The piece provides brief business descriptions rather than valuation or earnings analysis.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Johnson & Johnson, Intuitive Surgical, UnitedHealth Group, Zhongchao, and McKesson are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies involved in the healthcare industry, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals, insurers, and healthcare services. For stock market investors, they are often viewed as a defensive sector because demand for medical care tends to remain relatively stable even during economic downturns, though individual companies can still face significant risks from regulation, drug approvals, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Zhongchao (ZCMD)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZCMD

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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