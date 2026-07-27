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Top Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 27th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Hilton Worldwide logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, and Las Vegas Sands are the three hotel stocks highlighted by MarketBeat’s screener based on recent trading volume.
  • Hotel-stock performance is shaped by travel demand, occupancy and room rates, tourism trends, economic conditions, and consumer spending.
  • Hilton and Marriott operate broad global hotel portfolios through management, franchising, licensing, and ownership models, while Las Vegas Sands focuses on integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, and Las Vegas Sands are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, franchise, or manage hotels and other lodging properties. Their performance is influenced by factors such as travel demand, room occupancy and rates, economic conditions, tourism trends, and consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While Hilton Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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