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Top Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Marvell Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flagged Marvell Technology (MRVL), Vertiv (VRT), Nokia (NOK), Coinbase Global (COIN), and International Business Machines (IBM) as the top five infrastructure stocks to watch today based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Infrastructure stocks are generally capital‑intensive and often provide stable, regulated or long‑term contract revenues and dividend potential, making them commonly viewed as defensive, income‑oriented holdings with sensitivity to economic and policy cycles.
  • The five companies cover diverse infrastructure areas—semiconductors and data‑center chips (Marvell), data‑center hardware and services (Vertiv), telecom and optical networks (Nokia), crypto financial infrastructure (Coinbase), and hybrid cloud/AI enterprise solutions (IBM)—highlighting exposure to AI, cloud, and crypto trends.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology, Vertiv, Nokia, Coinbase Global, and International Business Machines are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, or maintain essential physical systems and facilities—such as utilities, transportation (roads, airports, ports), energy and power networks, communications infrastructure, and water or waste systems. For investors these stocks tend to be capital‑intensive and often offer stable, regulated or long‑term contract revenues and dividend potential, making them commonly viewed as defensive, income‑oriented holdings with exposure to economic and policy cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Nokia (NOK)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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