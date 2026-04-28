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Top Lithium Stocks To Follow Now - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Critical Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flagged three lithium stocks to watch today—Critical Metals (CRML), Amprius Technologies (AMPX), and QuantumScape (QS)—which had the highest dollar trading volume among lithium names recently and offer exposure to EV and energy‑storage demand while carrying commodity, geopolitical, and technology risks.
  • Critical Metals is a lithium mining and development company operating the Wolfsberg and Tanbreez projects.
  • Amprius makes ultra‑high energy‑density silicon‑nanowire anode lithium‑ion batteries for aviation and drone applications, while QuantumScape is developing solid‑state lithium‑metal batteries targeted at electric vehicles.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Critical Metals, Amprius Technologies, and QuantumScape are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the lithium supply chain—including mining, refining, chemical processing, and firms making lithium-ion batteries or battery materials—whose fortunes depend on the production and price of lithium. Investors buy them to gain exposure to growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage, while accepting commodity-cycle volatility, geopolitical and environmental risks, and technology or policy shifts that can affect supply and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Critical Metals Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Critical Metals wasn't on the list.

While Critical Metals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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