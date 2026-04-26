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Top Mid Cap Stocks To Consider - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names five Mid Cap stocks to watch today — SQQQ, MXL, ALCC, HIMS and CAR — which had the highest dollar trading volume among mid-cap names (typically $2B–$10B market cap) in recent days.
  • ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is included as a bearish hedging tool: it seeks daily returns equal to three times the inverse (-3x) of the NASDAQ‑100's daily performance.
  • The other picks span sectors — MaxLinear (communications systems‑on‑chip), AltC Acquisition (a blank‑check/SPAC with no operating business), Hims & Hers (telehealth platform) and Avis Budget (vehicle rental) — offering exposure to semiconductors, M&A/SPAC activity, digital healthcare and travel.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, MaxLinear, AltC Acquisition, Hims & Hers Health, and Avis Budget Group are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion. Investors view them as a middle ground between small- and large-cap firms, often offering a balance of growth potential and relative stability that can help diversify a portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

MaxLinear (MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MXL

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAR

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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