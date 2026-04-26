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Top Mining Stocks To Watch Today - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged IREN, CAT, and NEM as the top Mining stocks to watch today because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among mining names in recent days.
  • IREN Limited (formerly Iris Energy) owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers out of Sydney, giving investors crypto-mining exposure rather than traditional commodity extraction.
  • Caterpillar is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, while Newmont is a major gold producer with operations across the Americas, Australia, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, offering industrial-equipment and precious-metals exposure respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

IREN, Caterpillar, and Newmont are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that explore for, develop, and extract mineral resources (such as gold, silver, copper, coal, or lithium). For investors, they provide exposure to underlying commodity prices and company-specific operational, geopolitical, and environmental risks, and they often show higher volatility and leverage to movements in those commodity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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