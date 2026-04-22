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Top Nuclear Stocks To Consider - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener highlights seven nuclear stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Oklo, NuScale Power, Centrus Energy, BWX Technologies, Nano Nuclear Energy, HCM II Acquisition (IMSR), and Lightbridge.
  • The group covers a broad slice of the nuclear sector — from reactor developers and modular SMR firms (Oklo, NuScale) to fuel suppliers (Centrus) and component/manufacturing companies (BWX) — indicating diversified investor interest across technology, fuel, and services.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Oklo.

Oklo, NuScale Power, Centrus Energy, BWX Technologies, Nano Nuclear Energy, HCM II Acquisition, and Lightbridge are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are shares of companies directly tied to the nuclear industry, including uranium miners, fuel processors, reactor manufacturers, engineering and services firms, and utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The phrase is also used informally by investors to describe any stock expected to "go nuclear" — that is, to experience rapid, high-volatility gains or losses — so context determines the intended meaning. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNE

HCM II Acquisition (IMSR)

Terrestrial Energy Inc. produces carbon free nuclear energy in North Carolina and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMSR

Lightbridge (LTBR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTBR

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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