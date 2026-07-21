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Top Nuclear Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 21st

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified five nuclear stocks to watch: Oklo, NuScale Power, BWX Technologies, Centrus Energy, and X-Energy were highlighted as the most actively traded nuclear-related names over the past several days.
  • The companies span different parts of the nuclear value chain: They cover reactor design and development, nuclear fuel processing, used fuel recycling, and nuclear component manufacturing, showing how broad the nuclear investment theme has become.
  • AI-driven electricity demand is boosting interest in the sector: The article points to rising power needs from AI and data center growth as a key factor making advanced nuclear and small modular reactor developers more attractive to investors.
  • Interested in Oklo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Oklo, NuScale Power, BWX Technologies, Centrus Energy, and X-Energy are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Nuclear stocks” are shares of companies involved in the nuclear energy industry, such as uranium mining, nuclear reactor construction, nuclear fuel processing, and companies that generate electricity using nuclear power. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to publicly traded businesses tied to the development, operation, or supply chain of nuclear power and related technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

X-Energy (XE)

X-energy is a leading designer of advanced nuclear reactor technology (commonly referred to as small modular reactors, “SMRs”) and manufacturer of advanced nuclear fuels. We believe these scalable, power generation technologies help satisfy historically unprecedented electricity demand growth, driven by the development of AI and associated data center infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XE

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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