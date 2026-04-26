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Top Outdoor Stocks To Consider - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
ON logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener highlights five outdoor stocks to watch: ON, Deckers Outdoor, V.F., Louisiana‑Pacific, and Trex, selected for the highest recent dollar trading volume among outdoor-sector names.
  • The list mixes apparel and footwear brands (ON, Deckers, V.F.) with outdoor building‑materials businesses (Louisiana‑Pacific, Trex), giving exposure to both consumer discretionary and home‑construction end markets.
  • Outdoor stocks are cyclical consumer‑discretionary plays sensitive to seasonality, weather, and leisure spending, and MarketBeat provides research reports and featured stories on these companies for investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than ON.

ON, Deckers Outdoor, V.F., Louisiana-Pacific, and Trex are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Outdoor stocks" are shares of companies that design, manufacture, retail, or provide services for outdoor recreation—such as apparel, footwear, camping and climbing gear, bicycles, RVs, and related travel or adventure services. Investors treat them as a consumer-discretionary, often cyclical niche influenced by seasonality, weather, consumer leisure spending, brand strength, and participation trends in outdoor activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPX

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ON Right Now?

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While ON currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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