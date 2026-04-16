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Top Outdoor Stocks To Follow Today - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
ON logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlighted seven outdoor stocks to watch today: ON (ONON), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), V.F. (VFC), YETI (YETI), Trex (TREX), Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO), and Louisiana‑Pacific (LPX).
  • These names had the highest dollar trading volume among Outdoor stocks in recent days, and the sector is treated as consumer‑discretionary—sensitive to seasonality, weather, and economic cycles.
  • MarketBeat provides linked research reports and additional featured coverage for each company for readers who want deeper analysis.
  • Five stocks we like better than ON.

ON, Deckers Outdoor, V.F., YETI, Trex, Academy Sports and Outdoors, and Louisiana-Pacific are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses serve outdoor recreation and lifestyle—manufacturing and retailing outdoor apparel and footwear, camping, hiking, hunting and fishing gear, boats/RVs, outdoor-tour operators and related services. Investors generally view them as consumer-discretionary plays that are sensitive to seasonality, weather and economic cycles, and driven by participation trends, demographics and sustainability or experiential-spending shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

YETI (YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YETI

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPX

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ON Right Now?

Before you consider ON, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON wasn't on the list.

While ON currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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