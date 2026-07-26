Top Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 26th

LiveWire Group, T1 Energy, Ohmyhome, Eos Energy Enterprises, and Wearable Devices are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small or emerging companies that trade at very low prices, often for less than $5 per share, and are typically listed on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. They can offer substantial gains but are highly speculative, volatile, and less liquid, with limited publicly available information and a greater risk of fraud or significant loss. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

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LiveWire Group (LVWR)

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVWR

T1 Energy (TE)

T1 Energy Inc. is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc. , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TE

Ohmyhome (OMH)

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMH

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Wearable Devices (WLDS)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLDS

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While LiveWire Group currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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