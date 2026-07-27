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Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Now - July 27th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
D-Wave Quantum logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identifies five quantum-computing stocks to watch: D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), IonQ (IONQ), Quantum Computing (QUBT), Quantinuum (QNT), and Horizon Quantum Computing (HQ), based on recent trading volume.
  • D-Wave develops quantum systems, software, and cloud access, while IonQ provides cloud-based access to general-purpose quantum computers through platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.
  • Quantum-computing stocks offer exposure to a potentially high-growth industry, but investors face substantial risks from the sector’s early stage, technical challenges, volatility, and uncertain profitability.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Quantum Computing, Quantinuum, and Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in developing quantum computers, related hardware and software, or supporting technologies and services. For stock market investors, these stocks represent exposure to the potential growth of quantum computing, but they may also carry significant risks due to the industry’s early stage, technical challenges, volatility, and uncertain profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Quantinuum (QNT)

Quantum computing is quickly evolving from research to early commercial adoption to address the insatiable need for computing power in the digital age. Even as classical computing continues to advance in energy-efficient performance, the huge computational demands of new applications such as artificial intelligence (“AI”) are making it challenging for classical computing to keep pace.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNT

Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. (HQ)

dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQ

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in D-Wave Quantum Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D-Wave Quantum wasn't on the list.

While D-Wave Quantum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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