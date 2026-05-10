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Top Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Apollo Global Management logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted seven real estate stocks to watch today based on recent dollar trading volume: Apollo Global Management, American Tower, Welltower, Prologis, Ventas, Blackstone, and WillScot.
  • The list spans several property-related business models, including REITs, logistics real estate, communications infrastructure, senior housing, and portable storage, showing broad exposure across the sector.
  • Several of the names are tied to major growth areas in real estate, such as data centers and communications sites at American Tower and logistics warehouses at Prologis, while Welltower and Ventas focus on aging-population healthcare and senior housing demand.
  • Five stocks we like better than Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management, American Tower, Welltower, Prologis, Ventas, Blackstone, and WillScot are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage, or finance properties such as office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, warehouses, and hotels. For stock market investors, they offer a way to gain exposure to the real estate sector without directly buying physical property, often through companies known as real estate investment trusts (REITs) or other property-related businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Ventas (VTR)

Ventas Inc. NYSE: VTR is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

WillScot (WSC)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSC

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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