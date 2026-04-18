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Top Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five Real Estate stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Blackstone (BX), American Tower (AMT), Apollo Global Management (APO), Welltower (WELL), and Prologis (PLD).
  • Real estate stocks — including REITs, operators and financiers — provide exposure to the property market and potential dividend income with greater liquidity than owning property but remain sensitive to interest rates, property cycles, and local economic conditions.
  • Company focuses vary: Prologis is the global logistics leader with roughly 1.2 billion sq ft of property, American Tower owns over 224,000 communications sites, while Blackstone and Apollo are major alternative asset managers and Welltower targets health‑care and seniors housing infrastructure.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Blackstone.

Blackstone, American Tower, Apollo Global Management, Welltower, and Prologis are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage, or finance income-producing property—commonly including real estate investment trusts (REITs), property operators, and construction firms. For stock market investors, these equities provide exposure to the property market and potential dividend income while offering greater liquidity and diversification than owning physical real estate. They are, however, sensitive to interest rates, property cycles, and local economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Blackstone Right Now?

Before you consider Blackstone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackstone wasn't on the list.

While Blackstone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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