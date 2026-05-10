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Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Quanta Services logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Quanta Services (PWR), WEC Energy Group (WEC), and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) are highlighted as the top renewable energy stocks to watch right now based on MarketBeat’s stock screener and recent trading volume.
  • The article says these stocks stood out because they had the highest dollar trading volume among renewable energy names over the past several days, making them especially active for investors following the clean energy sector.
  • Each company offers a different angle on renewable energy exposure: Quanta provides infrastructure services, WEC offers regulated utility and renewable services, and HASI invests in energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure projects.
  • Interested in Quanta Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, developing, or supporting energy sources that naturally replenish, such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and bioenergy. For stock market investors, these stocks offer a way to gain exposure to the clean energy sector, which may benefit from government policy, technological advances, and growing demand for sustainable power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Quanta Services Right Now?

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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