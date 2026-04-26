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Top Restaurant Stocks To Research - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
McDonald's logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • McDonald's (MCD), Booking (BKNG), and Chipotle (CMG) were flagged by MarketBeat's stock screener as the top restaurant stocks to watch, having the highest dollar trading volume among restaurant names in recent days.
  • These restaurant stocks are highly sensitive to consumer spending and operational factors like same-store-sales growth, unit expansion, margins, and commodity and labor costs, which investors monitor to gauge performance.
  • MarketBeat offers dedicated research reports and related coverage for each ticker, providing deeper fundamental and news analysis for investors considering these names.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

McDonald's, Booking, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate restaurants or supply goods and services to the restaurant industry, including fast-food chains, casual-dining chains, and foodservice suppliers. Investors treat them as consumer-discretionary holdings that are sensitive to consumer spending, same-store sales, menu pricing, commodity and labor costs, and expansion/franchise strategies, and they often evaluate metrics like same-store-sales growth, unit growth, and margins. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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