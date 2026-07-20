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Top Restaurant Stocks To Research - July 20th

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
McDonald's logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • McDonald’s, Chipotle, Booking, Yum! Brands, and Darden Restaurants are highlighted as the top restaurant stocks to watch, based on their recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article frames restaurant stocks as a way to invest in dining-industry performance, with returns influenced by consumer spending, menu trends, labor costs, and broader economic conditions.
  • Each featured company has a distinct business model, from fast food and fast-casual chains to online travel and full-service dining, showing the sector’s wide range of restaurant-related investments.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

McDonald's, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Booking, Yum! Brands, and Darden Restaurants are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise restaurants and food service brands. For stock market investors, they represent a way to invest in the performance of the dining industry, with returns tied to factors like consumer spending, menu trends, labor costs, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Yum! Brands (YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRI

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in McDonald's Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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