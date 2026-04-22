Top Shipping Stocks To Follow Today - April 22nd

Toro, Frontline, and Viking are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is maritime transport—owners, operators and managers of cargo vessels (container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, etc.) and related maritime services. For investors, these stocks are highly cyclical and closely tied to global trade volumes and freight rates (e.g., the Baltic Dry Index), and they often show pronounced volatility due to charter-market swings, fuel costs, vessel supply and leverage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get Toro alerts: Sign Up

Toro (TORO)

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TORO

Frontline (FRO)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toro wasn't on the list.

While Toro currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here