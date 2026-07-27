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Top Social Media Stocks To Follow Now - July 27th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
JOYY logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener identified five social-media stock entries with the highest recent dollar trading volume: JOYY, Strive (ASST), Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), JOYY again, and Sprout Social (SPT). JOYY appears twice in the list, leaving four unique companies.
  • JOYY operates video, live-streaming, messaging, gaming, and social-commerce platforms including Bigo Live, Likee, imo, Hago, and Shopline, while Strive provides Discord- and TikTok-focused social-media marketing and community services.
  • DJT operates Truth Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News; Sprout Social provides cloud-based social-media management, messaging, analytics, and workflow software for businesses.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

JOYY, Strive, Trump Media & Technology Group, JOYY, and Sprout Social are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate social networking, online community, or user-generated content platforms. For stock market investors, these stocks represent ownership in businesses whose performance may be influenced by advertising revenue, user growth and engagement, data monetization, subscriptions, and digital commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

JOYY (YY)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YY

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

JOYY (JOYY)

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOYY

Sprout Social (SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPT

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JOYY Right Now?

Before you consider JOYY, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JOYY wasn't on the list.

While JOYY currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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