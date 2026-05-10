Top Space Stocks To Follow Now - May 10th

Rocket Lab, Boeing, and AST SpaceMobile are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of companies involved in the space industry, such as satellite communications, rocket launch services, space exploration, or related aerospace technologies. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies that could benefit from the growth of commercial space activity, government space contracts, and advances in satellite-based services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

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