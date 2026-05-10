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Top Space Stocks To Follow Now - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rocket Lab, Boeing, and AST SpaceMobile were highlighted as the top space stocks to watch, based on MarketBeat’s stock screener and recent trading volume.
  • Rocket Lab (RKLB) stands out with its launch services and spacecraft solutions business, and the article links to coverage noting record Q1 revenue and raised Q2 guidance.
  • Boeing (BA) remains a key space-related name through its Defense, Space & Security segment, which includes satellites, missile defense, and human spaceflight and launch systems.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Rocket Lab, Boeing, and AST SpaceMobile are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of companies involved in the space industry, such as satellite communications, rocket launch services, space exploration, or related aerospace technologies. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies that could benefit from the growth of commercial space activity, government space contracts, and advances in satellite-based services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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