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Top Space Stocks To Watch Today - July 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
SpaceX logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified seven space-related stocks to watch today: SpaceX, Rocket Lab, Boeing, Honeywell International, AST SpaceMobile, FTAI Aviation, and GE Aerospace. These names were highlighted because they had the highest dollar trading volume among space stocks in recent days.
  • The article defines “space stocks” broadly as companies tied to satellite communications, rocket launches, spacecraft manufacturing, and other space technologies. It notes these firms may benefit from commercial space growth, government contracts, and satellite/exploration advances.
  • Several of the highlighted companies have direct space or aerospace exposure, including Rocket Lab’s launch and spacecraft systems business, Boeing’s satellites and human space flight operations, and Honeywell’s satellite and space components through its aerospace segment.
  • Interested in SpaceX? Here are five stocks we like better.

SpaceX, Rocket Lab, Boeing, Honeywell International, AST SpaceMobile, FTAI Aviation, and GE Aerospace are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of companies involved in the space industry, such as satellite communications, rocket launches, spacecraft manufacturing, or space-related technologies. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to publicly traded companies that may benefit from the growth of commercial space activity, government space contracts, and advances in satellite and exploration services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SpaceX Right Now?

Before you consider SpaceX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpaceX wasn't on the list.

While SpaceX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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