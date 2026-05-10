Top Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 10th

Micron Technology, Sandisk, and NVIDIA are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves developing, producing, or selling technology-related products and services, such as software, hardware, semiconductors, internet platforms, and cloud computing. For stock market investors, these stocks are often associated with faster growth potential, but they can also be more volatile and sensitive to changes in innovation cycles, competition, and interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

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Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

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