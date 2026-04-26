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Top Toy Stocks To Follow Now - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Hasbro logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hasbro (HAS), Toyota Motor (TM) and Mattel (MAT) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the top "Toy stocks" to watch, having the highest recent dollar trading volume among names in that category.
  • The piece cautions that the term "Toy stocks" refers to low-priced, highly speculative securities—often penny/microcap or "meme" names with thin liquidity and large swings—and are generally high-risk and unsuitable for conservative portfolios.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hasbro.

Hasbro, Toyota Motor, and Mattel are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Toy stocks" is informal slang for low-priced, highly speculative securities that investors trade more for short-term excitement or gambling than for fundamental, long-term reasons. They often include penny, microcap, or "meme" names with thin liquidity and large price swings, and are generally viewed as high-risk and unsuitable for conservative portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TM

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hasbro Right Now?

Before you consider Hasbro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hasbro wasn't on the list.

While Hasbro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

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