TopBuild's (BLD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $496.00 target price on the construction company's stock, up from their prior target price of $487.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut TopBuild from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $447.21.

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TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $13.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $476.49. 999,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $273.87 and a 52 week high of $559.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $417.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.88.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 86 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting TopBuild

Here are the key news stories impacting TopBuild this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announced with a meaningful premium and definitive terms — the offer provides $505 cash or 20.2 QXO shares per TopBuild share (proration mechanics specified), which is the primary driver of the stock’s rally as the market re-prices toward deal value. QXO to Acquire TopBuild for $17 Billion

Acquisition announced with a meaningful premium and definitive terms — the offer provides $505 cash or 20.2 QXO shares per TopBuild share (proration mechanics specified), which is the primary driver of the stock’s rally as the market re-prices toward deal value. Positive Sentiment: QXO provided an investor presentation outlining strategic rationale and expected accretion, which supports management’s case for the transaction and helps validate the deal thesis for holders leaning to the stock option of the consideration. QXO Investor Presentation

QXO provided an investor presentation outlining strategic rationale and expected accretion, which supports management’s case for the transaction and helps validate the deal thesis for holders leaning to the stock option of the consideration. Neutral Sentiment: Merger-arbitrage dynamics are now in play — a spread remains between BLD’s trading price and the $505 cash-equivalent because closing is not guaranteed; that spread reflects time value, proration uncertainty and closing risk. Investors seeking to arbitrage should monitor proration guidance and closing timeline (Q3 2026). Deal spread & arbitrage context

Merger-arbitrage dynamics are now in play — a spread remains between BLD’s trading price and the $505 cash-equivalent because closing is not guaranteed; that spread reflects time value, proration uncertainty and closing risk. Investors seeking to arbitrage should monitor proration guidance and closing timeline (Q3 2026). Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street activity: some analysts reaffirmed coverage (DA Davidson reiterated a buy with a $465 target), which provides a reference point for post-announcement valuation but sits below recent trade levels given the deal premium. DA Davidson rating note

Wall Street activity: some analysts reaffirmed coverage (DA Davidson reiterated a buy with a $465 target), which provides a reference point for post-announcement valuation but sits below recent trade levels given the deal premium. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder-law-firm investigations and class-action alerts have been announced alleging potential breaches of fiduciary duty or inadequate process/price; such litigation can delay closing, increase costs, or force deal adjustments. Monitor filings and any requests for supplemental disclosures. Johnson Fistel investigation

Multiple shareholder-law-firm investigations and class-action alerts have been announced alleging potential breaches of fiduciary duty or inadequate process/price; such litigation can delay closing, increase costs, or force deal adjustments. Monitor filings and any requests for supplemental disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory, financing or integration risks remain (deal requires customary approvals; the stock component and debt financing for the cash portion expose the transaction to potential dilution and leverage concerns for QXO), which are reasons the market is keeping a spread to the headline price. Reuters coverage of deal and risks

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. NYSE: BLD is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild's core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

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