Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 53.9% in July

Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,090 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 37,110 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,080 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Toray Industries to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Toray Industries Price Performance

Shares of Toray Industries stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business's fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Toray Industries had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Toray Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.788-0.788 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toray Industries will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is a global leader in advanced materials and chemical technologies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company's core operations span five business segments: fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, and life sciences. Toray serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, healthcare and water treatment, leveraging its material innovation to meet evolving market demands.

In the fibers & textiles division, Toray develops synthetic fibers and high-performance fabrics for applications such as apparel, industrial materials and automotive interiors.

Further Reading

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