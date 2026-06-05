Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Toro from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toro from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Toro from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.40.

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Toro Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Toro stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Toro has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 119,400 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $11,957,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,327.90. The trade was a 75.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O'rourke sold 4,951 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $492,129.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,777.60. This represents a 64.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 10.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,373 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 191.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company NYSE: TTC specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro's offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

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