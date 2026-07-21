Toromont Industries (TMTNF) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its resultson Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8490 per share and revenue of $1.0325 billion for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm had revenue of $895.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.94 million.

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Toromont Industries Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $169.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Toromont Industries to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMTNF

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.

The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.

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