Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.99 and last traded at C$23.70, with a volume of 67994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.30.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOT

Total Energy Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$860.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Total Energy Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Transactions at Total Energy Services

In related news, Director George K. Chow purchased 1,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,104.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 59,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,381,196.40. The trade was a 2.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 46,738 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.78 per share, with a total value of C$1,017,953.64. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 46,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,017,953.64. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,906. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company's operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

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