TotalEnergies (TTE) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $54.2849 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:40 AM ET.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.58 billion. On average, analysts expect TotalEnergies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $192.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4,679.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,454,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $553,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277,855 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,624 shares of the company's stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,362,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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