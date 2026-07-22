Go Pro
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Tourmaline Oil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD raised Tourmaline Oil’s price target from C$65 to C$66 while keeping a hold rating, implying only modest upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst views remain mixed overall: the stock now has an average Moderate Buy rating and a consensus price target of C$70, with several firms recently downgrading or upgrading their calls.
  • Tourmaline Oil shares rose 1.8% to C$64.78, and the company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$1.69 on revenue of C$1.78 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Oil.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Tourmaline Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Desjardins set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$70.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of TOU traded up C$1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$64.78. 650,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company's 50 day moving average is C$62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -0.27. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$56.72 and a 52 week high of C$70.57.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.6809091 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In related news, insider James William Alexander Heard acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.88 per share, with a total value of C$58,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 67,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,972,986.88. This represents a 1.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,115,178 shares in the company, valued at C$485,612,251.52. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have purchased 44,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company's stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-development-cost natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution, cost management, safety and environmental performance improvement, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tourmaline Oil Right Now?

Before you consider Tourmaline Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tourmaline Oil wasn't on the list.

While Tourmaline Oil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Trump Accounts: Comparing the 5 Selected Low-Cost Index ETFs
Trump Accounts: Comparing the 5 Selected Low-Cost Index ETFs
By Jessica Mitacek | July 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines