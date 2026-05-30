Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TM. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Toyota Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Toyota Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM stock opened at $189.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $167.18 and a 52-week high of $248.90.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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